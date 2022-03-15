LAKE CAVANAUGH — A fix for failing North Shore Drive along Lake Cavanaugh is still a ways off as Skagit County weighs possible repairs.
A 685-foot stretch of the road has been closed since Sept. 2, after erosion under the road in recent years caused extensive damage.
The one-way road that hugs the lake was built in the early 1900s, and the old-style materials and inadequate drainage have contributed to the damage.
Residents east of the closed section have to drive all the way around the lake to access the main road west out of the area.
Skagit County Project Manager Jennifer Swanson told the Skagit County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday that consultants are working on proposals for fixing the road.
At an estimated $2.6 million, the county could move the road 10 to 15 feet away from the shore and out of risk of further erosion by blasting back the adjacent rock wall, she said.
Or for about $5.3 million, crews could install a kind of wall that would give the shore side additional stability.
Swanson said the cheaper option is also less intrusive. Putting in a wall means digging up thousands of cubic yards of dirt and vegetation, she said.
These estimates include the high cost of getting construction crews to work a job in a remote area such as Lake Cavanaugh.
The commissioners were supportive of moving the road, and asked that consultants keep working on this proposal.
Commissioner Lisa Janicki said she would prefer moving the road and keeping the vegetation in place, but said the county may run into issues with property acquisition.
She suggested county staff start asking property owners next to the road about buying land, so “we don’t design something we can’t build.”
Public Works Director Grace Kane said actual costs could be lower than expected if it’s found that only part of the road needs to be moved.
Meanwhile, Public Works will look into securing the road on the opposite side of the lake, Swanson said at the Tuesday meeting.
The situation on the south shore is much better, but still requires attention, she said.
However, with the north side in the state it’s in, she said it’s crucial to make sure the only usable route out of the area stays functional.
— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH
