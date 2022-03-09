Several Skagit County District Court services have moved out of downtown Mount Vernon and into a larger location on East College Way.
Having more space will allow staff to better help those convicted of low-level offenses resolve any court-ordered requirements, according to a news release from the county.
The services were moved Monday to 1700 East College Way.
Department staff manage counseling, referral and monitoring for misdemeanor offenders and oversee court-mandated community service for District Court and the four municipal courts in the county.
Staff also manage community court, which is a program for nonviolent offenders to avoid jail time.
The county will hold a grand opening at the new location, including a tour and meeting with community court staff, at 2 p.m. Friday.
