With results from the Feb. 11 special election certified Friday, the Sedro-Woolley School District will get money to make what it calls long-overdue repairs.
Nearly 61% of voters in the district approved a six-year, $15 million capital projects levy, which will allow the district to make improvements and repairs at each of its 10 schools.
The projects include a new $2 million boiler for the high school, and new pipes at Evergreen Elementary School to replace the rust-filled ones.
Of 7,027 votes, 4,285 voted in favor of the levy and 2,742 against it.
The Conway School District can also celebrate, as both its two-year, $2.24 million replacement educational programs and operations (EPO) levy and two-year, $160,000 replacement technology and capital projects levy have passed.
Of 854 votes, the replacement EPO levy passed with nearly 59% of the votes, while the replacement technology and capital projects levy passed with about 61% of 841 votes.
Levies require 50% plus one vote to pass.
For the Burlington-Edison School District, results were mixed.
While the district's two-year, $20.8 million replacement EPO levy passed with about 58% of the vote, its $89 million bond proposal — much of which would have been used to build a middle school for the district's seventh- and eighth-graders — failed, with only about 49% of voter approval.
Bonds require 60% of the vote to pass.
The proposal was a pared-down version of a similar one voted down in February 2019. That proposal, which was for $98.3 million, failed with 53% of the vote.
The only other measure on Skagit County ballots, a sales tax increase to support affordable housing in Anacortes, passed with about 55% of the vote.
The one-tenth of 1% sales tax increase — and a corresponding sales tax credit from the state — will generate about $653,934 a year for affordable housing.
It will help fund $6.5 million in affordable housing, including the Anacortes Housing Authority’s renovation of the historic Olson Building and five new townhouses, and the Anacortes Family Center’s 25-unit complex with child care services.
