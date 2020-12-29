Skagit County expects to receive 500 more doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine next Monday.
County Public Health is working to provide doses of the vaccine to EMS providers and other groups in the initial stage of eligibility who don’t have access to the vaccine through their employers, Community Health Coordinator Danica Sessions said.
County Health Officer Howard Leibrand said the county received 200 doses last week, but that it’s difficult to keep track of the total number of doses entering the county as everything is moving quickly.
“It’s all in flux,” he said, adding it’s difficult to accurately say how many doses will be delivered in the future.
As of Tuesday, 2,991 county residents have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Four more deaths were reported Monday and three more Tuesday, bringing the county total to 40, and 191 people have been hospitalized.
The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community began administering vaccinations Monday, after receiving 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Seventy-two doses were given to tribal elders and some staff at the Swinomish Medical Clinic, and vaccinations will continue next week, according to a news release from the tribe.
“We all know that elders everywhere are vulnerable, and that’s especially true in Indian Country where our extended families may share homes,” Swinomish Chairman Steve Edwards said the release. “We also want to protect our health care workers and first responders who risk COVID-19 every day as they work to keep us all safe.”
Skagit Regional Health, which received the county’s first vaccine shipment Dec. 17, has not received another delivery, according to spokesperson Kari Ranten.
Ranten said as of Monday the health care provider has inoculated about 800 employees with the 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine it received.
She said Skagit Regional Health has not heard when it will receive additional doses.
