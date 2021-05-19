After a year in which the Skagit County Fair was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, it is set to return in August.
Skagit County announced Wednesday morning this year's fair will be held Aug. 11-14.
Though the fair was not held last year, some 4-H activities were held online.
"'Ecstatic' would be the correct word. We're just excited to use our facility for what we're accustomed to doing and putting on the fair for the community," Skagit County Fair Manager Aric Gaither said.
He said that some individual events such as the pie-eating contest may not be held due to restrictions, but the major components people expect — such as animals, rides, live music and food booths — will be part of the four-day event.
Gaither said he doesn't anticipate capacity limits on attendance.
"It's nice to feel like we're giving people an outlet for having something to do," he said. "I know a lot of summer stuff has been canceled ... We're thankful our event days are in August. We've been able to hang on to those dates."
Gaither said the fair will follow all required safety guidelines.
Gov. Jay Inslee recently announced a target date of June 30 for the state's full reopening, when most public facilities will be allowed to return to full capacity.
Dorothy Elsner, the WSU/Skagit County 4-H Program coordinator, said she and others in the 4-H community were thrilled to hear of the fair's return.
It's often an annual highlight for the young people who display photography, show off their archery skills or exhibit animals big and small.
"This is big news, the best I've seen in a while," Elsner said.
She said most years the fair has about 500 4-H participants. Many show their animals, but others participate in skills such as arts and crafts, cooking, sewing and robotics.
Some were able to show off their skills online last year, a move made necessary by the pandemic.
"I'm so glad we're not doing virtual anymore, it was a lot of work," Elsner said.
About 25,000 people typically attend the fair over its four days.
