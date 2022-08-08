MOUNT VERNON — Aric Gaither and his team have been getting the Skagit County Fairgrounds prepped for the county fair since just after the Fourth of July.
They have put in a lot of work for the event that runs Wednesday through Saturday.
"It is mind-boggling how many things need to happen," Gaither, who's in his 12th year as fairgrounds manager, said of the fair.
The fair, which typically has a 25,000-person turnout, was not held in 2020 and was somewhat scaled back last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, many of those activities missing last year will make their return at this year's fair.
Festivities that are returning include the petting zoo, pie eating contests, the diaper derby and a diaper drive.
The fair will also feature a variety of new events and activities.
This includes the Vuelta La Luna circus, a fair history booth and a neighing contest. There are also new parking areas and three new lines of drive-up ticket booths.
This year also introduces a new policy regarding carnival wristbands.
Wristbands will not grant fairgoers unlimited access every day. Due to busy Friday and Saturday nights last year, fair officials have decided to go with individual ride tickets on Friday and Saturday.
"Behind the carnival are a lot of hard-working people, a lot of humans, and they have astronomical challenges ahead of them," Gaither said.
Many more activities and events will be taking place throughout the fair, including live music performances on three stages throughout the fairgrounds.
For more information on rides, musicians, activities and the fair in general, visit the Skagit County Fair website.
"I'm looking forward to just having a normal year and seeing people happy," Gaither said.
— Reporter Jake Isom: jisom@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter @goskagit
