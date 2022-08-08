svh-202208xx-news-Fair-Prep-1.jpg
Jacob Weisz hangs up photos submitted for the open class photography exhibit on Monday at the Skagit County Fairgrounds in Mount Vernon. Weisz has been helping his mother set up the open class exhibits at the fair for eight years. Submissions for the open class are available by appointment only on Tuesday.

MOUNT VERNON — Aric Gaither and his team have been getting the Skagit County Fairgrounds prepped for the county fair since just after the Fourth of July.

They have put in a lot of work for the event that runs Wednesday through Saturday.

Burlington FFA members Bergan Holmes (left) and Kyleigh Hauenstein clean up Monday after helping set up their landscape display titled Burlington Botanical Garden at the Skagit County Fairgrounds in Mount Vernon.
Chris Koanui-Vega, owner of Glittery Glitz Boutique, gets her booth ready for the fair on Monday in Mount Vernon. Koanui-Vega, who is hosting a booth at the fair for the first time, decided to set up early to avoid the crowds.
Burlington FFA members Bergan Holmes waters plants in a landscape display on Monday in Mount Vernon.
Colbie Hoover, 7, poses for a portrait with a jar of her homemade raspberry jam on Monday at the Skagit County Fairgrounds in Mount Vernon. Hoover learned to make jam from her grandmother and likes to put it on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

