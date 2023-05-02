Skagit County Fire District 6, which serves north Skagit County, is considering asking voters in the district to approve an increase in property taxes to help pay for services.
According to news release from the fire district, revenue is not keeping up with an increase in demand for services, and higher call volumes are leading to longer response times.
The release states that calls have increased 102% since 2016, with the district responding to 1,200 calls per year, of which 67% are emergency medical calls.
“This is a safety issue for our community,” Assistant Chief Ed Tjeerdsma said in the release. “We require additional personnel and facility improvements to keep up with the higher demand for emergency services.”
The fire district’s Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. May 10 to discuss placing the tax increase measure on the Nov. 7 ballot.
The meeting will be held at the district fire station at 16220 Peterson Road west of Burlington. The community is invited to attend.
According to the release, the additional property taxes would be used to fund two additional firefighters; replace an aging ambulance, self-contained breathing tanks and protective gear; and add more sleeping quarters at the station to allow for additional 24-hour emergency response.
The measure would ask voters to raise the fire district’s property tax levy by 35 cents for each $1,000 of assessed property value, bringing the levy to a total rate of $1.05 per $1,000 in assessed property value.
According to the district, the increase will cost the owner of a $400,000 home an additional $140 per year.
The district serves 6,800 people over 27 square miles.
It borders Farm to Market Road to the west, Highway 20 to the south, District Line Road to the east and Bow Hill Road to the north.
