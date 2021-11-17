Flooding from the Samish and Skagit rivers has kept first responders busy the past several days.
In addition to responding to their normal 911 calls, they have responded to calls related to wind damage and have rescued residents who have needed their help, including some who opted against evacuating flood-prone areas and others who ignored warning signs on flooded roads.
“It happens every time we have a flood,” said Mount Vernon Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Harris, whose department helped retrieve a family from the second floor of their Francis Road home on Monday and two people from the roof of a car submerged Saturday on Lindgren Road.
“It is unnecessary ... and it puts a draw on our system and takes away availability for us to respond to other emergencies,” Harris said. “They also put themselves in harm’s way and danger when all they had to do was just follow the guidance.”
In some cases, a boat or helicopter was used to get those caught in the floodwaters to safety.
“The Rockport one was the worst one, where someone got stuck on a tree on Highway 530 just south of the Rockport Cascade Road Bridge,” Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said of a man whose vehicle was swept into the clutch of a tree’s branches on Monday. “He climbed onto the tree and hung on for a few hours.”
The floodwaters there were too swift for a boat to used in the rescue, so a Naval Air Station Whidbey Island search and rescue team was called.
“The Navy put a line down and brought them up, plucked them up, into the helicopter,” Clark said.
A helicopter was also dispatched to the Marblemount area about 6 p.m. Monday to rescue someone stuck in a van.
In all, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office was involved in rescuing 24 people during this flood event. Rescues were called for in Marblemount, Cape Horn, Hamilton and Clear Lake.
“They pretty much all ended the same; there were no injuries,” Clark said. “We got lucky.”
Clark, Harris and Skagit County Fire District 19 Chief Denton Moore — who reported that as of Tuesday the vehicle lifted into the tree remained stuck there — agreed that residents and drivers can help reduce the demand for rescues during flooding by heeding evacuation and road closure advice.
“Most of these rescues were because people ignored that, drove out there or climbed on their roofs and said ‘OK, come get me,’” Clark said. “You put yourself at risk and now our rescuers.”
Sometimes, that means rescuers have to make difficult decisions.
“We only have limited resources, and after a while we have to prioritize: OK who needs to be rescued and who doesn’t?” Clark said.
He and other first responders said residents should leave their homes when evacuations are recommended, and once safe stay put rather than drive around to look at the chaos.
“It’s just a lot of people making poor choices, trying to drive through water they shouldn’t have,” said Moore, whose district saw the vehicle-in-tree incident and several others, including overturned trucks on Highway 530.
Downriver, even a Greyhound bus got stuck in floodwaters at Chuckanut Drive and Sam Bell Road north of Burlington about 7:30 p.m. Monday.
“Apparently, the bus went past a ‘road closed’ sign,” State Trooper Rocky Oliphant said. “I’m unsure whether the water pushed them into the ditch or they just couldn’t see where the road was under the water.”
The about 40 occupants on the bus were rescued by boat.
Even fire and police departments that weren’t called to help with flood rescues this week felt the added pressure of the recent storm.
Over the past several days, Skagit 911 received dozens of calls about downed wires and debris in roadways.
“The last couple days have definitely been a stress on resources,” Sedro-Woolley Fire Chief Frank Wagner said.
Anacortes Police Capt. Chris Fuller said his department also saw an increase in calls.
“Yesterday we got hit with quite a few trees down and ... vehicle incidents with trees blocking roads,” he said Tuesday.
