Skagit County’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by about 5% from 2017 to 2018, the seventh-largest jump in the state.
That’s according to estimates released last week by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). This is the second year the bureau has released county-specific GDP data.
Skagit County’s GDP was about $7.5 billion in 2018, the 11th highest in the state, according to the data.
GDP is a measure of the total value of goods and services produced and is an indicator of economic health, according to the bureau.
“We have good year-over-year growth, which is probably a combination of new goods and services and an increase in sales, and people consuming more consumer goods,” Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County CEO John Sternlicht said of the data.
He said GDP does not reflect wages, which are still recovering from the Great Recession.
The top industries in 2018 in Skagit County by GDP were manufacturing; finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing; and government, according to the data.
“(The data) isn’t anything new and shocking, but further underscores that we are first and foremost a manufacturing county,” Sternlicht said. “We are pretty well diversified, and not overly reliant on any one sector and are spread out across a number of them.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.