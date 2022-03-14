...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
A rendering of the planned battery-powered Guemes Island Ferry.
Skagit County's electric replacement to the Guemes Island Ferry is now fully funded, thanks to a $14 million allocation in the state Legislature's transportation package.
The replacement to the county's 42-year-old diesel ferry is expected to enter service in 2025, according to a news release from the county.
The ferry runs daily and is the only way for residents of Guemes Island to travel to the mainland.
In the release, the Skagit County commissioners thanked legislators for their support of the project, and its inclusion in the $16 billion funding package.
“The (diesel ferry) is nearing the end of its useful life and we need to replace it imminently," Commissioner Ron Wesen said in the release. "To have such considerable support from the entirety of our legislative delegation not only to replace the boat, but to replace it with an all-electric vessel is wonderful."
Between the new ferry and the required shoreside improvements, the county estimated at cost of $24.7 million. However, this estimate was put together in 2020, and costs have increased since then, said Ferry Operations Division Manager Rachel Rowe.
She said staff will work to update the estimate.
Since 2014, the county's Ferry Division has spent about half its annual $2.5 million budget on maintenance for the existing boat, according to county documents.
Skagit County began exploring an electric replacement in 2015, and the project was championed by then-Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt.
