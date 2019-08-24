LA CONNER — Tracy Powell was born on July 27, 1945 in Roswell, New Mexico, a week after the first detonation of a nuclear weapon and less than 200 miles away from the site.
More than six decades later and from states away, Powell founded an anti-nuclear group in Skagit County called No More Bombs.
Though he chalks up the date and place of his birth as a coincidence to his anti-nuclear activities, it’s clear that Powell’s head and heart are deeply entwined with the issue of nuclear disarmament.
No sooner had the words Hiroshima and Nagasaki left his lips while sitting in his La Conner home Wednesday than Powell’s eyes filled with tears.
“Many good people have tried to do something, and it’s just not working,” he said, stopping again to fight back tears. “I’m sorry, it’s really hard for me to talk about.”
Since 2010, Powell and a handful of Skagit County residents have joined the anti-nuclear cause, following in the footsteps of Skagitonians Concerned About Nuclear Plants, a group that fought against proposals for nuclear plants through the 1970s and 80s.
In lieu of regular meetings, the group stays in touch via a newsletter, which reaches about 50 people monthly. In these newsletters, Powell and the others in the group compile new research and resources, and encourage members to contact their legislators to promote the cause.
Powell carves white doves out of stone to raise money to donate to more established anti-nuclear groups.
Bud Anderson got involved in No More Bombs to raise awareness.
“If people really understood the dangers of nuclear weapons and were forced to make a decision, I think most people would say that we should not have them,” Anderson said. “It’s just an evil weapon.”
Powell said as the current administration loosens the rules for nuclear clean-ups and withdraws from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia, the group will continue its mission peacefully.
“Anger doesn’t do anything, that’s what got us here in the first place,” Powell said. “Why do you go to war? You’re angry. War is just a failure of communication, a failure of understanding.”
Powell said the group has goals for the future, which include getting nuclear energy curriculum into Skagit County schools.
The group members also have a mission to eradicate nuclear weapons throughout the world, but they recognize it’s likely they won’t live to see it.
“We’re aware of how futile this all seems, but if you don’t have any hope, what’s the point of getting up in the morning,” Powell said. “We just keep (the issue) alive.”
