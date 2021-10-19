Skagit County’s three hospitals expect to lay off a combined 35 workers for their failure to comply with a state COVID-19 vaccine mandate, while a shortage of vaccinated workers at one Skagit County fire district will likely keep it from providing emergency medical services.
The state mandate applies to most state workers, long-term care employees, teachers and staff at the state’s schools, child care workers and health care workers.
Skagit Regional Health CEO Brian Ivie said it appears about 30 of the health care network’s 2,700 employees will be laid off.
He said losing these employees deepens staffing struggles Skagit Regional Health has been facing throughout the pandemic.
“We really are being pushed to our limit,” he said.
Ivie said he agrees with the goals of the state mandate, but is disappointed with the results. Even losing one employee further strains the health care system, he said.
In total, 89% of the Skagit Regional Health’s employees are fully vaccinated, and about 9% were granted exemptions to the mandate.
Ivie said those with exemptions are allowed to continue working as long as they commit to constant masking and weekly COVID-19 testing.
“The bottom line is PPE works,” he said. “You can make a safe environment.”
Island Hospital in Anacortes will lay off three of its 750 employees, according to spokesperson Laura Moroney.
As of the Monday deadline to be fully vaccinated, 94% of the hospital’s staff is vaccinated, and 97% of its medical staff, she said.
Island Hospital leadership is regularly evaluating staffing levels, and is ready to postpone elective medical procedures if necessary, she said.
Two employees at PeaceHealth United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley failed to comply with the mandate, and 13 exemptions were granted, according to spokesperson Anne Williams.
Thirty-nine Island Hospital employees received exemptions, though not all of them chose to accept the conditions that came with the exemptions, Moroney said.
The mandate’s effect on emergency medical responders, many of who are also firefighters, is not yet fully known.
Countywide about 550 emergency medical responders from the four municipal fire departments, the county fire districts and AeroSkagit were affected by the mandate.
Josh Pelonio, director of the Emergency Medical Services for the county, said each agency is responsible for verifying they are in compliance with the state mandate — meaning that those still working as emergency medical responders are fully vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, 14 of the county’s 25 municipal fire departments and fire districts have indicated they are in compliance with the mandate, Pelonio said. He said he expects other departments will be responding in the coming days.
In Mount Vernon, which has about 50 firefighters who are also emergency medical responders, only one can no longer work for the department, Chief Bryan Brice said.
Two others, who do not provide emergency medical services, received exemptions, he said.
Brice said what he has experienced with his department is similar to what he’s heard from other city departments.
“(There’s) no indications of impacts to the system as a whole,” Brice said.
However, Fire District 15, which serves Lake McMurray, had only one emergency medical responder submit proof of vaccination, Pelonio said.
With only one emergency medical responder eligible to work, the fire district cannot meet the personnel requirements established by the county and the state, he said.
“We know that this is probably a situation that’s going to happen in other parts of the state as well,” Pelonio said.
While Pelonio is seeking clarification from the state on how to proceed, it’s likely Fire District 15 will no longer be able to provide emergency medical services, and instead will be able to only fight fires.
However, as with most of the county’s other volunteer-staffed districts, the district will continue to rely on its neighbors, particularly the Mount Vernon Fire Department, to provide emergency medical services.
“We’re not anticipating there being a huge issue,” Pelonio said.
