Skagit County health care providers are evaluating their mask policies in light of the statewide mask mandate for health care facilities ending April 3.
The mandate, put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, includes those 5 and older in health care, long-term care and adult correctional facilities.
Though the mandate is ending, providers may continue to require masks.
“As with all changes throughout the pandemic, we will be meeting over the coming weeks to evaluate and discuss the impacts prior to the April 3 expiration,” Laura Moroney, Island Health’s director of marketing and community relations, said in an email.
“We will also be collaborating with other health care partners in hopes of having an aligned approach to masking in our region,” Moroney said.
Anne Williams, a communications specialist with PeaceHealth, said the organization is taking similar steps to ensure the well-being of its patients.
“PeaceHealth is evaluating the announcements from Washington Department of Health and Oregon Health Authority regarding the end to masking requirements in health care settings,” she said in an email. “As always, the safety of our patients, caregivers and communities remains a top priority.”
At Skagit Regional Health, staff are planning to meet and discuss their next steps regarding masking, but have not come to any decisions.
The state Department of Health announced earlier this month the ending of the mandate.
“Masks have been — and will continue to be — an important tool, along with vaccinations, to keep people healthy and safe,” Umair A. Shah, secretary of health, said in a release from the department. “We are thankful for our health and long-term care providers, staff members, patients and all Washingtonians, for following the important public health measures put in place during the pandemic to protect one another.”
The Department of Health will continue to monitor COVID-19, the release says, and encourages vaccines and other preventive measures to protect from the disease.
