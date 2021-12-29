Skagit County hires new director of Public Works By Skagit Valley Herald staff Brandon Stone Author email Dec 29, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grace Kane will replace Dan Berentson early next year as director of Public Works for Skagit County.Berentson will retire Jan 31 after 20 years with the county, according to a news release from the county. Currently working as Engineering Division manager for the Public Works, Kane will start in her new position Jan. 18, according to the release. She previously worked in public works for Snohomish County and the cities of Lake Stevens and Everett, and as a project engineer in the private sector. More from this section Snow brings with it recreational opportunities Posted: 37 minutes ago. Highway 20 repair work to resume Posted: 1:15 p.m. Tuesday’s Prep Roundup: Sedro-Woolley girls win second straight Posted: 8:20 a.m. (SPONSORED ARTICLE) Why Staying Connected is Vital to Your Health: Posted: Dec. 29, 2021 Dec. 29 Christmas Fund donors Posted: Dec. 28, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit County Public Works Grace Kane Dan Berentson Director Company Journalism News Release County Brandon Stone Author email Follow Brandon Stone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today This Anacortesan is on ‘Jeopardy!’ Who is Josette Curtis? Hundreds without power during Skagit County cold snap New program offers free at-home COVID-19 test kits Winter officially arrives in Skagit County Sedro-Woolley man celebrates one-year anniversary of heart transplant Submit your event now Submit your event now. Tweets by goskagit
