Grace Kane will replace Dan Berentson early next year as director of Public Works for Skagit County.

Berentson will retire Jan 31 after 20 years with the county, according to a news release from the county.

Currently working as Engineering Division manager for the Public Works, Kane will start in her new position Jan. 18, according to the release. 

She previously worked in public works for Snohomish County and the cities of Lake Stevens and Everett, and as a project engineer in the private sector. 

 

