Forty-four people received a COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at a pop-up clinic held during a sprint car racing event at Skagit Speedway in Alger.
With the rate of vaccinations slowing, Skagit County announced last week it would shift focus from its mass vaccination site at the Skagit County Fairgrounds, which will close permanently June 26, to mobile clinics. The goal is to reach those who haven't prioritized getting vaccinated or have been reluctant to do so.
The county was pleased with the number of people who got vaccinated at the Skagit Speedway clinic, said county spokesperson Laura Han. She said some came to the racetrack for the vaccine and others opted for a shot because they were already there.
"Some people were like 'Oh it's right here, I'll do it right now,'" she said.
Han said community feedback has indicated vaccinations need to be as convenient and accessible as possible.
A total of 132,311 vaccines have been administered in Skagit County as of Tuesday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. About 41% of Skagit County residents are fully vaccinated, and about 51% of residents 16 and over are fully vaccinated, according to the data.
The county has seven more pop-up clinics scheduled through July 3.
Han said the county tries to have both the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine (the most popular) and the two-shot Pfizer vaccine (the only one approved for those ages 12-15) at the mobile clinics. She noted vaccine availability depends on supply.
Appointments are not necessary, and the vaccine is offered for free to those with or without insurance.
Danica Sessions, communications coordinator for Skagit County Public Health, said people can get their second shot at a second pop-up clinic at the same location three weeks later. If there is no second clinic scheduled for a particular location, staff will help coordinate a second dose at a provider in the county.
Businesses and community groups can schedule additional clinics by emailing Julie de Losada at julied@co.skagit.wa.us.
Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled for the following locations:
— Saturday, May 29: Mount Baker Presbyterian Church, Concrete, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— Tuesdays, June 1 and 8: Pine Street Park, Mount Vernon, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Wednesday, June 2: Sedro-Woolley Farmers Market, Hammer Heritage Square, 3 to 7 p.m.
— Friday, June 4: Drive-In Movie, Skagit Valley College, 8 to 10 p.m.
— Saturday, June 19: Mount Vernon Farmers Market, Skagit Riverwalk Park, 9 a.m. to noon.
— Saturday, July 3: Big Lake 3rd of July Festival, Big Lake Fire Department, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
