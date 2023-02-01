Skagit County Public Works has six roads in urgent need of repairs, but no money to fix them.
Public Works Director Grace Kane asked county leaders at a meeting Tuesday to consider prioritizing repairs for these roads, acknowledging there isn’t discretionary funding for any permanent repairs.
“Right now, I don’t have any money to fix these problems we’re having,” she said.
Kane said she plans to come back to the commissioners to discuss new funding for road repairs — from reallocating grants to implementing a new tax.
These projects include a failed culvert on Fonk Road that destabilized the road, serious erosion near Concrete Sauk-Valley Road that threatens to undermine the road, and a closure on Northshore Drive along Lake Cavanaugh due to erosion.
In two cases, the damaged road is the only way in or out for residents.
Kane reviewed the department’s 2023 road improvement projects, and each one is funded with government grants, with a 13% to 20% local match from the county.
“We basically cut every project that is not grant funded,” she said at the meeting.
The only local funding for road maintenance comes from a property tax on land in unincorporated Skagit County.
Kane’s staff has been looking into grant opportunities for the unfunded projects, but these small local roads aren’t a high priority for state or federal agencies.
“As much as I would like to fix Fonk Road or Northshore, the grant funding is not there,” she said.
And while the county is working on temporary repairs or mitigation on several of these roads, that comes with an expensive obligation.
Kane said state agencies that issue permits for such projects require a permanent fix two or three years down the road. This commits millions of dollars in future funding that the county doesn’t have, she said.
“If I do anything, I am committing the county to a final solution,” she said.
In some cases, the department can’t afford to commission a study to determine what repairs are needed.
Jen Johnson, natural resources division manager, said this is the case with Bow Hill Road, where a broken culvert is causing flooding on a residential property.
“We need more information, and we just don’t have the money for it right now,” she said at the meeting.
Commissioner Peter Browning said county leadership has seen this issue coming, as costs keep going up but county property tax revenue can only increase by 1% annually.
“Our big issue is if there’s no money, there’s no money,” he said in an interview.
Browning said he feels this isn’t something that can be solved by shifting money around. Realistically, more revenue is needed to address the conditions of these rural roads.
He said communities may have to consider forming their own special taxing districts, where they agree to pay additional taxes that are devoted to a specific purpose or project.
“If they need stuff done they’ll probably have to set up a special transportation district,” Browning said.
Commissioner Ron Wesen said local taxing districts can be useful, and Public Works has a consultant studying them.
He said he believes the county can fund the studies needed to determine the scope of these projects, and they may be more attractive for grants once there is more information.
But these projects are expensive, and are made more expensive by new rules that limit restrictions on fish passage in waterways.
Wesen said it’s possible residents will need to accept that the county can’t afford to maintain its current levels of service.
“I’m just suggesting we need to look at all the options before we make a plan to go forward,” he said.
