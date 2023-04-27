Skagit County likely to receive last of funding needed for new Guemes Island Ferry BRANDON STONE @Brandon_SVH Brandon Stone Author email Apr 27, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A rendering of the planned battery-powered Guemes Island Ferry. From Skagit County project documents Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The state budget approved by the Legislature includes the last of the funding needed by Skagit County to replace the Guemes Island Ferry.This $14 million was committed in the Legislature’s transportation bill approved last year.Its inclusion in the budget means the money is closer to getting into county coffers, though nothing is final until Gov. Jay Inslee signs the budget.Thanks to this funding, the $30 million electric replacement to the Guemes Island Ferry should be ready to go to bid this summer, said county Public Works Director Grace Kane.The electric ferry will replace the current 40-year-old diesel ferry. The new ferry is expected to enter into service by 2025, according to a Skagit County news release.The budget also includes $1 million to help the county pay for design work on replacing 11 culverts that have been deemed impediments to fish passage.Kane said the estimate to design culvert replacements is about $3 million.She said this state funding, combined with $1 million from the state last year, means the county can afford to bridge the gap and fund the design work.But Kane said she will keep looking for more funding opportunities that would help reduce the burden on the county.This design funding will help the county prioritize these 11 culverts when it comes to finding money for the actual work of replacing them, she said.Kane thanked legislators who advocated for Skagit County’s funding requests. Brandon Stone can be reached at bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandon Stone Author email Follow Brandon Stone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Tweets by goskagit
