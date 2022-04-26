Skagit County’s elected officials, city leaders and community leaders have started to align their efforts on homelessness and behavioral health.
As envisioned, the first phase of this North Star project will evaluate the effectiveness of existing programs, and research how new resources can be spent on ideas that will be effective in Skagit County, Public Health Director Jennifer Johnson said in a presentation Tuesday debuting the project to the county commissioners.
“We can always do better, because our community is not thriving,” she said.
A completed analysis is expected by the end of the year, Johnson said.
This will require an evaluation on how county Public Health spends its resources and designs its interventions, Johnson said.
The entire community is impacted by homelessness and poor behavioral health, and the COVID-19 pandemic has increased these impacts, she said.
The biggest impacts of homelessness and poor behavioral health are seen in the four cities, but city leadership has limited input on how the county decides to spend its resources or craft its programs, Johnson said.
“Our visions, our priorities and our methods are not aligned,” she said.
The second phase, which will take about another 12 months, will deal with implementing the proposals outlined in the plan.
Over the next 10 years, about $150 million in new funding is coming to the county, specifically to address homelessness and behavioral health issues, and all parts of the county need a seat at the table in deciding how it should be spent.
Skagit County hired consultant Tenfold Health to facilitate the plan. Its $244,500 contract will be funded with federal pandemic relief dollars.
Much of the plan will be drawn from interviews with city elected officials, health care providers, housing experts and other community leaders, and Tenfold Health’s recommendations will be driven by the goals expressed by these stakeholders, Johnson said.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau is one of the city leaders participating in the plan.
Homelessness and behavioral health have both been city priorities for years, but as an entity the city lacks the funding to really address these issues, she said in an interview.
She’s optimistic the North Star project will give the cities the opportunity to be heard, and allow them to help drive projects and policy.
“Regardless of who is in the leadership positions in the coming years, we (will) have a framework of collaborating and aligning our efforts,” Boudreau said.
