Supply chain disruptions are again delaying the completion of a Skagit County-owned mental health treatment center.
“This project is definitely a victim of the supply chain constraints,” said county spokesperson Laura Han.
The county broke ground on the new evaluation and treatment facility in Sedro-Woolley in October 2020, at the time anticipating a completion date in July 2021.
However, delays in deliveries have pushed back that date several times.
Ken Hansen, the county’s facilities manager, said he doesn’t think the facility will be ready to open before July.
He said contractors were sent a damaged part for the showers, and were told getting a replacement would take eight to 10 weeks.
Telecare, the agency that will run the facility, was quoted an even longer wait time for the delivery of furniture, fixtures and other items, he said.
All of these items need to be in place before the state Department of Health will certify the facility, Hansen said.
The 16-bed facility, which is near PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, is intended to be a place to stabilize those suffering the effects of acute mental illness and connect them with the next step in care.
Delays have inflated the cost of construction, Han said. In 2020, the cost was estimated at $10 million, much of which came from grants and funding from the state Legislature.
