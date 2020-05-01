Catholic Housing Services is close to purchasing property for a homeless housing project after recent financial contributions from Skagit County and the city of Mount Vernon.
The property, at 1925 E. College Way in Mount Vernon, is adjacent to Hawthorne Funeral Home.
At its April 22 meeting, the Mount Vernon City Council agreed to pay its promised commitment of about $366,000. This contribution came from the city's allotment of federal Community Development Block Grant funding.
The Skagit County Board of Commissioners approved Tuesday a $209,000 payment.
The permanent supportive housing complex will combine affordable housing with case management and 24-hour onsite building management, with the goal of providing support to the most vulnerable among the homeless population.
Jenny Weinstein, associate director of housing and community development with Catholic Housing Services, said the nonprofit expects to finalize the purchase later this month. Construction could start this fall, and will take about 14 months.
"Building a supportive housing development such as this requires several years of planning and applying for funding, so it is very exciting to be where we are today," Weinstein said in an email. "This has been a true community collaboration with strong support and advocacy from local leadership in Skagit County and Mt Vernon, and we are grateful to have them as partners."
The project had been delayed in February after county staff were informed the project was unlikely to receive funding this year from the state Housing Finance Committee.
However, Shelley Kjos, housing resource coordinator for the county, said the commission reconsidered.
This funding — as much as $17 million — covers the vast majority of construction.
