Skagit County and the city of Mount Vernon will partner on a state grant, funding motel vouchers for homeless families.
The new grant from the state Department of Commerce would award about $228,000 annually over the next three years for temporary shelter for the homeless, but only if the city and county apply together, said Sarah Hinman, Housing and Community Services division manager with county Public Health.
While significant, Hinman said the funding isn’t enough to cover the cost of opening and operating a new year-round homeless shelter — something that’s still a priority for the county.
As such, she said funding will pay for motel vouchers for homeless families, but it can be reallocated at any time if a new shelter project is proposed.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau said the program is one of the first times the state Legislature has allocated shelter funding to cities, rather than just counties.
She said she anticipates the funding to have a significant impact for the city’s homeless population.
While they didn’t take a formal vote, members of the City Council spoke in favor of the program at a meeting Wednesday, and encouraged Boudreau to collaborate with the county.
Hinman said by offering more grant money to cities and counties applying together, Commerce is providing incentive to intergovernmental collaboration.
She said the deadline to submit an application is July 17, and she expects notice of approval by early August.
The grant isn’t competitive, so each eligible city or county that applies will receive the funding, she said.
However, the $30 million statewide that will be used to fund this program is about half of what had originally been committed, she said. The other half was diverted to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
