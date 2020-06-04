After a request from the state for more information, Skagit County Public Health leadership expects a ruling as soon as Thursday on its application to move into Phase 2 of the governor’s Safe Start plan.
County leaders applied Monday to enter Phase 2. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Jay Inslee said the state Department of Health was reviewing Skagit County’s application, along with five other counties that have applied to move to Phase 2. Six counties that are currently in Phase 2 have applied to move on to Phase 3, he said.
The four-phase Safe Start plan promotes a gradual reopening for the state economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Howard Leibrand, the county health officer, said the state asked for more information on the county’s contact tracing system and more on what it plans to do for higher-risk residents. He said his team submitted the requested information at about 4 p.m.
County Deputy Administrator Kayla Schott-Bresler said public-facing government services aren’t scheduled to reopen until Phase 3. She has asked the state to clarify why county offices are under different rules than private businesses.
The county legal department will work with department heads to create a plan if they’re interested in reopening to the public, she said.
Though county staff were determined to be essential workers, many are working from home. Schott-Bresler said department heads can bring their staff back into the office, but said it’s safer for staff to keep teleworking.
“Telework is strongly encouraged through Phase 3,” she said.
The county will need to meet more stringent criteria and submit a new application after at least three weeks spent in Phase 2 to enter Phase 3.
Ken Hansen, county facilities management director, said his team has installed plastic sneeze guards and 6-foot social distance markings on the floors of public buildings to prepare for reopening.
His department is putting up signs throughout the county with public health guidelines in both English and Spanish, he said.
When asked by Superior Court Judge Laura Riquelme if he could clean public bathrooms multiple times throughout the day, Hansen said the custodians work the evening shift and rescheduling them would be difficult.
Parks and Recreation Director Brian Adams said his department is planning a soft open for camping at Howard Miller Steelhead Park, as long as campers have an RV with a shower.
Campers will be required to stay largely within their campsites, he said.
County Commissioner Lisa Janicki said she understands people are feeling pent-up at home and eager to return to normal life.
“But we should tiptoe out cautiously,” she said.
She said her fellow county leaders should model good behavior to their staff and the public by wearing face masks at work.
