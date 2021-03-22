Work continues on the design for the electric ship that will replace the Guemes Island Ferry, as Skagit County staff pursue additional state funding.
The Skagit County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved an additional $470,000 to the county's contract with Glosten, the firm designing the vessel, for additional work on modifications to the ferry terminals.
Glosten has been working with the county since August 2017. The project has experienced a handful of delays as county staff have sought funding to cover an estimated $19.5 million project cost.
Rachel Rowe, ferry operations division manager with the county, said the search for funding has been the cause of delays. Completion of the ferry replacement project is now scheduled for 2024 if funding goals are met.
While the county has secured about $11 million in grant funding, about $8.5 million is still needed. Skagit County is seeking another $7.5 million from the state Legislature this session, Rowe said at a meeting March 16.
"We will leave no funding stone unturned," she said.
County Commissioner Lisa Janicki said she feels the design work is "close to the finish line," but said securing the funding from the Legislature is needed to keep the project on track.
"Seven million is a big gap to fill if the Legislature doesn't come through with that," she said.
The vessel will be a plug-in hybrid, with electric batteries supplying power to the propulsion system, and a back-up diesel generator onboard if needed.
This vessel will require charging and battery infrastructure on the shore, something that John Olson, senior engineer with consultant PND Engineers, discussed at the March 16 meeting.
To maximize the time the vessel can charge while docked and reduce risk to staff, Olson said the project will require an automatic charger. This mechanism uses a crane that can find and attach what is essentially a power cord to the ferry's charging plug regardless of its height due to the changing tides.
Shoreside construction will require permits from the Army Corps of Engineers, something Janicki said could lead to months of additional delay.
"My concern now is how we get the Army Corps study as soon as possible," she said in an interview.
Rowe said some progress has been inhibited by laws regarding procurement for public projects.
She said existing laws make it difficult to ensure the same contractor can be selected to work on electrical systems in the ferry and on the shore because they are classified as separate projects.
Under the current bidding process, the firm that offers the lowest responsible bid will be selected for each project, and there would be no way to guarantee the electrical system on the ship will be compatible with the system on the shore, Rowe said.
She said the current bidding process works for projects such as roads, but isn't well-suited to the complexity of something such as an electric ferry.
"Building a ferry is not the same as building a road," Rowe said.
Janicki agreed, saying the project will be more difficult if the county has to use the current bidding process.
She said this issue can be resolved in the Legislature. House Bill 1502, which would grant more freedom in the bidding process for electric ferries, passed the state House and is making its way to the Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.