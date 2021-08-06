LA CONNER — Lou Lovelace no longer lives in Skagit County, but she said even at 91 years old she feels a rush of familiarity when visiting the valley.
"As long as I live, this will always be home," Lovelace said Thursday after finishing her dessert at the Skagit County Pioneer Association Picnic at Pioneer Park in La Conner. "When I look out over the valley from Conway, I feel like I'm home."
Lovelace is a member of the Good family, whose roots run deep in Skagit County and who were honored at the picnic, which resumed after a one-year pause caused by COVID-19.
Attendees enjoyed music, a salmon barbecue and an informational display with old photographs and historical documents, such as a copy of citizenship documents of the first Good family member to settle in Skagit County.
One member of the family, Edward Good, settled in the Washington Territory in 1872. A brother, Thomas, followed in 1891 and cleared property with explosives and cables.
According to biographical information provided by the Skagit County Pioneer Association, Thomas Good was a stock and dairy farmer who transported some of his goods by canoe and constructed a dike along the Skagit River between Fir Island and what was called Skagit City.
Later family members included teachers, business owners and musicians, as well as a highly decorated World War II veteran, Lloyd Thomas Good.
Many Good family members — both locally and from as far away as the East Coast — were present at the 116th event.
Lou Lovelace grew up on Fir Island and remembers attending the picnic as a child.
She was joined Thursday by four of her children and several grandchildren.
Until his death a few years ago, her brother Pat was a longtime fixture at the picnic, and cooked the salmon. His daughters Kim, Virginia and Patsy — known as "The Good Girls" — continue the salmon tradition.
"We're so excited to honor the Good family. They've been around a long time," said Dan Royal of the pioneer association.
