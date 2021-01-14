Those over 70 years old will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Skagit County on Jan. 26, as the county announced plans Thursday to move into Phase 1b.
The first tier of this phase also includes those 50 and older who live in multigenerational households, according to the state’s phased plan for vaccine rollout.
Though the county is making plans to move into the next phase, availability of the vaccine depends on the county’s supply, which has continued to lag behind the supply of other counties in the state.
County Public Health will offer vaccines by appointment at the Skagit County Fairgrounds, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, according to a news release from the county.
Information on scheduling appointments will come soon, the release states.
After those in this first tier of Phase 1b are vaccinated, the county plans to proceed through the tiers, according to the release.
In Tier 2, essential workers 50 and older are eligible. The state plan identifies workers in agriculture, food processing, grocery, K-12 education, child care, corrections, public transit, fire and law enforcement as essential.
Tier 3 opens eligibility to those 16 or older with two or more conditions that make them more susceptible to severe COVID-19.
Finally, Tier 4 allows essential workers under 50 and those who live or work in congregate living settings such as jails, group homes or shelters to get the vaccine.
On Jan. 26, the COVID-19 testing site at the fairgrounds will reduce its hours as it transitions to a vaccine site. Testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.