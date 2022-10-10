...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Two free flood training sessions will be offered this week as part of annual Flood Awareness Week in Skagit County.
A Flooding Preparedness webinar will be offered on Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, while Weather Spotter Training will be offered on Zoom and in person from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday.
The in-person training session will be in the Skagit 911 Building, 2911 College Way, Mount Vernon.
“In the aftermath of last year’s flooding events in November, we urge community members to take precaution and be prepared,” Peter Browning, chair of the Skagit County Board Commissioners, said in a news release. “It is crucial to take an active role in your safety and the safety of your loved ones.”
For more information on the training sessions, visit skagitcounty.net/flood. The website also includes the county’s annual Flood Awareness & Safety Brochure.
Skagit County also offers a variety of alert tools for residents.
To sign up for CodeRed Alerts, follow @SkagitGov on Twitter, or sign up for news releases to receive key emergency information before, during and after an event.
More information is also available through the county Department of Emergency Management at 360-416-1850.
