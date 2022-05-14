The Skagit County Prayer Breakfast will return to a live event after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-10 pandemic on Thursday, May 26, at McIntyre Hall on the Skagit Valley College campus in Mount Vernon.
Dr. Kent Egging, who was a missionary coaching pastors in Sweden and Russia for seven years, will be the guest speaker. He will share his perspective on Russia that will help shed light on the war in Ukraine.
Prior to his work in Sweden and Russia, Egging served as senior pastor at Bethany Covenant Church in Mount Vernon.
The program will include music by Slavic Gospel Church in Big Lake and a spotlight on the new Skagit First Step Center that serves homeless individuals. Additionally, Dick Reitsma, a member of the Prayer Breakfast Committee who passed away recently, will be remembered.
Dr. Ismael Vivanco, superintendent of the Mount Vernon School District, is the honorary chair.
The history of this event, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Mount Vernon, dates back to the early 1980s. The breakfast, established in the spirit of the National Day of Prayer, invites the general public as elected officials and appointed leaders are honored.
Doors open at 7 a.m. A breakfast buffet will begin at 7:30, followed by the program from 8 to 9. The RSVP deadline is noon Monday, May 16, at mvkiwanisclub.org.
Elected officials and leaders are guests of the Kiwanis Club. The cost for other guests is $20.
McIntyre Hall’s entry requirement for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will not be in effect. Masks are optional but strongly recommended, according to officials.
– Submit Religion in the Area information for special events in the life of your church to Religion desk, Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98273. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.