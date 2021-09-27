Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
Consultants working with Skagit County on redistricting presented the county commissioners with population data Monday that can be used in the redistricting process.
The county's population increased from 116,901 in 2010 to 129,523 in 2020, with growth fairly equally distributed between the three commissioner districts, according to Rachel Roberts, lead analyst with FLO Analytics.
Local governments are required to redraw boundaries of their electoral districts every 10 years to account for changes in population. The redistricting follows completion of the U.S. census.
The difference in population between the largest and smallest districts is 3.3%. While this is well within the legal requirement of 10%, it is an increase from of 2.2% that existed in 2010 when the borders were last changed, Roberts said.
FLO Analytics will continue to seek public input from communities of interest, communications coordinator Abbi Russell said.
These include cities and towns, but can also be neighborhoods, homeowners associations, school districts or concentrated minority populations that ought to be in the same district, she said.
Skagit County’s District 1 includes Anacortes, La Conner and the western portion of the county. District 2 is made up of Mount Vernon and the southwest corner of the county. District 3 represents the remainder of the county, including Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and other east county communities.
This process is separate from redistricting for state legislative and U.S. congressional districts, which is happening at the state level.
The county commissioners have two more public meetings scheduled with FLO Analytics.
At the Oct. 25 meeting, FLO Analytics will present draft maps, and on Nov. 23 it will present a final proposal. The commissioners need to approve a plan by the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.