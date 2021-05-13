BURLINGTON — A special COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday at Burlington-Edison High School will now be open to a larger group.
With the state Department of Health approving use of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine Wednesday for those 12 to 15, the pre-planned Saturday clinic will now be open to anyone 12 and older.
“This is an extremely exciting development in the vaccine roll-out process,” Skagit County Public Health Director Jennifer Johnson said in a news release. “We know many parents are eager to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19, and now, that moment has come. Our families deserve some peace of mind when it comes to their children’s safety, and we believe that this vaccine will allow for that."
The 12-15 age group is also eligible to get the vaccine through other providers.
Skagit County Public Health continues to offer a vaccination site at the Skagit County Fairgrounds, with drop-in and appointment options available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and a drop-in clinic from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.
The Burlington-Edison High School clinic will be at the school's field house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins will be welcome, on a first-come first-served basis, the Burlington Edison School District said in a news release.
The clinic will have 360 doses available. As of Thursday afternoon, appointments had been scheduled for 170 of those doses, said county spokesperson Laura Han.
Those ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, or a parent or guardian can provide consent by phone when an appointment is scheduled.
Appointments can be made at prepmod.doh.wa.gov/appointment/en/reg/0061605892.
