Equity will be a focus of Skagit County Public Health in 2022 and beyond.
Director Jennifer Johnson said the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have been felt differently along racial lines, and early in the pandemic her staff struggled to get the department’s message to the county’s large Latino population.
This pushed her department to hire a more diverse staff that can better communicate with different segments of the population, Johnson said Tuesday at a Board of Health meeting.
“Our workforce better represents the community we serve, and we’re slowly gaining the trust of our (residents),” she said.
In 2022, Johnson said she wants to continue to work on health equity, and in the reducing barriers to accessing care.
Throughout the pandemic, minorities have been at greater risk of infection and death, she said.
“We must identify and address the underlying causes that allow public health emergencies to impact some people more than others, simply because of the color of their skin, what they earn and where they live,” she said.
She said Public Health will also increase its investment in a program that brings mental health professionals into schools, making it easier for students to access care.
Johnson said the department is overdue in revising its strategic plan, and equity will be a major focus when revisions to the plan are made this winter.
Also Tuesday, the Board of Health was given an update on the county’s COVID-19 recovery plan from Kristen Ekstran, community health analyst with the county.
Ekstran said health equity is a crucial piece in recovery from the pandemic.
“We need much greater efforts to bring marginalized populations into the conversation,” she said.
Skagit County tasked its community-led Population Health Trust with writing this plan, and the commissioners have budgeted $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for implementation.
Child care has become the focus of this discussion, with Commissioner and Board of Health member Lisa Janicki saying the lack of providers contributes to the struggles businesses face with hiring.
“Until we can get the people working who want to work, our economy is going to drag,” she said. “And it’s the women who are ... staying at home.”
Board member Dr. Aaron Katz said he sees a lot of wealth in Skagit County, and asked if there was a way to incentivize donations to child care programs.
“We live in a society that doesn’t ask enough of people with a lot of wealth,” he said. “Is there a way that we can mobilize (or) encourage those who have that wealth to invest more in the future of our community?”
