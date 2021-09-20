Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Skagit County is participating this week in SepticSmart Week organized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and recognized by Gov. Jay Inslee to remind homeowners about the importance of maintaining residential wastewater processing systems.
"Properly designed, installed, and maintained septic systems can operate for a long time as a mini wastewater treatment plant on your own property," a news release from Skagit County Public Health states. "However, poor maintenance and other issues can lead to septic failures, contamination of surface and groundwater, algal blooms in lakes, shellfish closures in marine waters, and other issues."
Problems arising from septic system backups and overflows can harm the environment and lead to costly emergency repairs for the owners.
Skagit County offers free, online septic education classes for homeowners. The county also offers financial assistance for septic system maintenance including rebates and low-interest loans.
Generally, septic systems should be pumped any time they get about one-third full of solid materials and should be inspected every one to three years, depending on the type of system.
Residents with septic systems should avoid putting grease, fats, feminine products and other solid materials that can clog and damage pipes down the drain. It is also recommended to space out loads of laundry, dishes, and baths and showers to avoid overloading the system.
For more information about septic system care and financial assistance, visit skagitcounty.net/septic or call Skagit County Environmental Health at 360-416-1500.
