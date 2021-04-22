Thousands of masks may soon be on their way to Skagit County restaurant workers, thanks to a partnership between government agencies and the Washington Hospitality Association.
Joan Cromley, an emergency specialist with the Skagit County Department of Emergency Management, said the state's Emergency Management Division is going to provide three KN95s and two cloth masks to each of the 5,000 restaurant workers in the county.
She said the initiative will help protect the health of the workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
"Most of these places probably have masks, but if we can beef it up and make it better let's get it out there," she said.
Cromley said an order for masks has been submitted. No timeline has yet been set for their arrival, but when they do arrive in the county a number of agencies will jump in to help distribute them as effectively and widely as possible.
Each Skagit County-based Chamber of Commerce has committed to being a distribution hub, Cromley said. Lyman Mayor Eddie Hills and Hamilton Mayor Carla Vandiver have committed to help distribute masks to restaurants in their communities.
"We were glad chambers were willing to partner," Cromley said.
Jeremy Kindlund, the operations director for the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce, said the arrival of masks should be a boon.
"These people are right in the thick of it, so we want to keep them protected. They're interacting with people who are eating and don't have masks on, so it's needed," he said.
The Washington Hospitality Association has helped by providing information on restaurants and the number of restaurant workers in the county, Kindlund said.
When the masks are ready to be distributed, the association will assist with contact information for restaurants that may not be members of their respective chambers of commerce.
