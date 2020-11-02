About 71% of ballots sent out to Skagit County voters have been returned heading into Election Day.
Skagit County spokesperson Laura Han said as of Monday afternoon, 60,424 ballots had been accepted. There were 85,159 registered voters in the county as of late October, although more may have registered since then.
The total number of votes cast — but not the percentage — surpasses the total vote in 2016, when 59,023 ballots were cast out of 73,990 registered voters. That year, 79.77% of voters took part in the election.
Even if Skagit County residents aren’t yet registered, they still have time. Voters can register in person at the county Auditor’s Office and vote until 8 p.m. Tuesday. They do not need an appointment.
Han said voters with unreturned ballots are encouraged to place them in a local drop box, rather than put them in the mail because mailing them would put the ballots at risk of not getting postmarked on election day.
Not every ballot will be counted Tuesday, but all will be counted before election certification on Nov. 24.
Voters can check the status of their ballots at votewa.gov. It can take several days for accepted ballots to be recorded on the site.
More information on elections can be found at the county website at skagitcounty.net.
