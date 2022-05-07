Skagit County eliminated two positions on its Board of Health in March, just over two years after adding them.
The county did so in response to a new state law that it believes gave it two options: cut the two positions or expand the board to a minimum of 14 members.
“The county feels that a greatly expanded Board of Health would probably operate less effectively and less expediently,” county spokesperson Danica Sessions said.
Connie Davis, chief medical officer with Skagit Regional Health, and Aaron Katz, longtime public health researcher and educator, were dismissed from the board at a March 24 Board of Health meeting.
The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to allow the public to weigh on this change to the board.
The new state law is designed to increase the number of voices involved in public health discussions.
But according to the law, if a county had a local health advisory board before Jan. 1, 2021 — which Skagit County did with its Population Health Trust — it can either have its board of health made up of elected officials only or have a board that includes input from three sectors of the community: public health practitioners, consumers of public health services and other community stakeholders.
Because Davis and Katz are public health practitioners, and because each of the three sectors would need to be represented equally on the board, choosing the expansion option would make the board unwieldy, Sessions said.
Skagit County would also have to reach out to each of the four tribal communities and ask if they want to have a representative on the board.
“That would mean our board of health would have to increase to 14 members, minimum,” Sessions said.
While the county could choose to expand membership on the Board of Health to include many of the members of the Population Health Trust, county leadership feels the board and the trust work well as they are.
“We already have this really effective advisory committee,” Sessions said. “It makes so much more sense for us to continue with the Population Health Trust.”
State Rep. Marcus Riccelli, the prime sponsor of the new law as it made its way through the Legislature, said he welcomes conversation about the law and its implementation.
Depending on which public health sector members belong, the board may only need to increase to six members, he said.
And even though counties are required to ask tribes if they want to be included, that doesn’t mean they’ll say yes. Riccelli said details on the implementation of this aspect of the law are still being discussed.
“I stand by the balancing of elected officials with unelected policy experts, people with lived experience,” he said.
He said he would be happy to talk with the county commissioners if they are interested in seeking an exception to the requirements.
Discussion and pushback against the law has been surprising, Riccelli said, but he is glad the law is leading to more discussion on what the community’s role ought to be in public health policy.
He said he doesn’t want disagreements over the structure of local boards of health to overshadow other changes this law brings.
The law establishes a state-level Public Health Advisory Board with wide-reaching membership that is responsible for monitoring, providing feedback and planning for the governmental public health system.
