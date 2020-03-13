Beginning Tuesday, school will be canceled for more than 28,000 students in Skagit County.
Amid growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus and associated COVID-19 disease, the superintendents of the seven public school districts in Skagit County announced in a joint news release that their districts would be shutting down until April 27.
"We care deeply about the health and well-being of our community," Burlington-Edison School District Superintendent Laurel Browning said. "The safety of our staff and students is of our utmost concern. We are taking this unprecedented action in order to help curb the spread of this outbreak. We will be working with our community to identify ways that we can help families throughout this difficult time."
The announcement came shortly after Gov. Jay Inslee shut down all schools in the state to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 disease.
"Closing schools now will help to significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community," the release from the school districts states. "Although children are not likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19, they can spread it to others who are at high risk."
Schools will be open on Monday, the release states, so parents may collect their children's belongings including medications.
According to the release, each district is working on finding free childcare options for students whose parents are first responders or health care workers. Those decisions will be made next week.
Also next week, the districts will finalize plans on how to provide meals to students in need, the release states.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
