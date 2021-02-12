Skagit County is seeking state funding for construction of a morgue.
Coroner Hayley Thompson said adding a morgue and making other improvements to the Coroner’s Office current administrative work space would make death investigations easier and faster, as well as provide services to loved ones of the deceased.
Her office requested $135,000 in the state capital budget. Combined with a $250,000 federal grant, that would fund construction of the updated facility.
Since 2010, the county has paid $12,000 a year to use morgue space at Skagit Valley Hospital, but Thompson said the facility “doesn’t meet the standards of our office.”
The cramped facility has poor lighting, plumbing and ventilation, and only has storage for five bodies — spaced that is shared with the hospital.
She said the storage for bodies is often full, leaving the county to pay for storage at funeral homes.
Coroner’s Office staff share the space with hospital employees, meaning it is difficult to maintain the chain of custody in suspicious cases. Equipment and supplies often go missing and have to be replaced, further eating into the Coroner’s Office budget, Thompson said.
The new facility will have space for 14 bodies, as well as isolated storage for two more, in case a body needs to be quarantined, she said.
While the hospital morgue space has no viewing area, the new space would have a window to allow loved ones and law enforcement to view a body.
Limited space at the hospital’s facility means bodies can only be stored for one to two days, she said. In the new facility, bodies could be stored for longer, giving families more time to make arrangements.
If the state budget request is granted, Thompson said construction can start in the fall and finish by the end of the year or in early 2022.
She said she believes the Coroner’s Office can serve the community in ways the public rarely considers, and an upgraded facility would help her do this work better.
Through death investigation, the coroner can identify trends in the community, helping law enforcement and public health officials understand more about what’s causing deaths locally.
“We don’t like to talk about death, but I believe we can learn a lot about what’s happening to the community in our office,” Thompson said.
