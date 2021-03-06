Skagit County is seeking applications for grant funding for projects that construct public facilities and create family-wage jobs.
Grant awards are up to $500,000 each and a total of $3 million is available, according to a news release from Skagit County.
Funding comes from the Rural Distressed Counties sales tax, which allows the county commissioners to enact a tax of .09% for public facilities and projects supporting economic development in the county. The county has collected the tax since 1998.
Grant awardees from last year included the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County for personnel to support their Latinx Business and Entrepreneurial Assistance programs; Port of Anacortes for A-Dock Demolition and replacement project; Port of Skagit for improvements to Mavrik Marine’s facility; and Skagit Regional Public Facility District for the McIntyre Hall kitchen.
Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on April 16 for full consideration. The application can be found at skagitcounty.net/Departments/BudgetFinance.
