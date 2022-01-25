Pandemic-related rental assistance and eviction prevention programs have helped keep struggling families in their homes, according to a presentation Monday to the Skagit County Board of Commissioners.
Megan Starr, housing resource coordinator with county Public health, said the county has with the help of local partners distributed $19 million in rent and utility assistance in the year and half since such programs began.
These programs are funded by state and federal COVID-19 response grants. Starr said there is funding to help about 1,500 more renters.
County residents can apply for help at skagitcounty.net/renthelp. To be eligible, a renter must be behind on rent, and must be earning less than 80% of the area's average income.
Renters can apply for back rent as well as up to three months of future rent, Starr said. The average applicant has received $6,200, she said.
Marta Martinez Olivera, program coordinator with the Catholic Community Services Farmworker Center, said such assistance programs have made a big difference for those affected financially by the pandemic.
She recounted the story of a couple whose two children both developed COVID-19 and had to be hospitalized.
“It was really hard for them to hold a job, because they had to be visiting their children," Martinez Olivera said.
The funding “gave them some time … to focus on their children’s health, and spend time with their kids without worrying about rent,” she said.
Martinez Olivera said the Catholic Community Services Farmworker Center has focused on helping Latino and indigenous farmworkers, a population that's generally underserved by public programs.
Seasonal migrant farmworkers don't have paid time off, and if they test positive for COVID-19 they have to balance the financial needs of their families with instructions to isolate, she said.
For its part, Skagit County has prioritized reviewing applications quickly, generally spending about a week on processing, Starr said.
Making this funding as accessible as possible has given families stability and prevented eviction filings, said Sarah Hinman, assistant director of Public Health.
“We know when families are facing eviction, they can’t wait months on end for help,” she said.
Meanwhile, a new eviction prevention program has seen early success.
Andy Dugan, the executive director of Skagit Legal Aid who has been working with the courts and the Skagit Dispute Resolution Center on the new program, updated the commissioners Monday on its progress.
Under this program, landlords who file for eviction are required to seek mediation with their tenant. At that time, the tenant is given information about available rental assistance, which generally resolves the issue, Dugan said.
“Basically the landlord just wants to get paid," he said.
Since the program was created in September, 55 tenants have participated, and all but one eviction proceeding was resolved by either mediation or rental assistance funding, Dugan said.
“We have been almost able to eliminate evictions because of nonpayment of rent because of this program," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.