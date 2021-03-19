The Latino Civic Alliance recognized a Skagit County shellfish grower and business owner Tuesday at the annual Latino Legislative Day Civic Awards.
Gerardo Rodarte, who owns Samish Gold Seafoods in Bow, was one of six award recipients. He received the Business Achievement Award.
The awards ceremony took place during the online legislative day.
Rodarte has worked in the shellfish industry for 29 years.
He took over Blau Oyster Co. on Samish Island in 2019 after being an employee there for 20 years. Blau Oyster Co. is now permanently closed.
Rodarte started his own company, Rodarte Enterprises, six years ago and opened a retail store, Samish Gold Seafoods, located off Chuckanut Drive, last year.
Rodarte is originally from Sayulita, Mexico. He said his time spent harvesting clams and shrimp as a child inspired him to want to learn more about shellfish.
“To me it feels like I was born close to the water, and I want to spend my life by the water,” he said.
He opened a Thai restaurant called House of Seafood, next to Samish Gold Seafoods, in December.
Rodarte said while the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for his businesses to survive, customers have been supportive.
“People are actually happy to see us around here,” he said.
The Latino Civic Alliance’s mission is to promote advocacy and civic engagement to represent Latinos in the state, according to the nonprofit’s website.
The Latino Legislative Day on Tuesday covered topics including health care, mental health, farmworker rights, labor, hate crimes and K-12 education. The first legislative day took place in 2005.
