MARBLEMOUNT — The Skagit County Sheriff's Office renewed Monday the search for a Mount Vernon man missing since Saturday after he reportedly went for a hike on the Hidden Lake Trail.
Thomas Simonseth, 66, was planning to take a day hike on the Marblemount area trail on Saturday morning, but did not return by his scheduled 7 p.m. return time that night, according to a news release from the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.
Two friends with mountaineering experience hiked into the area Saturday looking for Simonseth, but were also unable to locate him, the release states.
The friends were joined in the search Sunday morning by the Sheriff's Office's search and rescue team, as well as other search and rescue teams.
