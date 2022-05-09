MOUNT VERNON — Skagit County planners suggested to the county Board of Commissioners on Monday that further study be done on a number of proposed changes to land use rules.
The commissioners’ decisions will determine which of the proposed amendments to the county Comprehensive Plan will be put on the docket for further study and which will be abandoned, Assistant Long Range Planner Jenn Rogers said in a presentation.
Staff recommended the commissioners docket a proposal from Skagit Valley Farms that would allow farmers to build seasonal farmworker housing on agricultural land.
Docketing the proposal will give staff the opportunity to evaluate the impacts of onsite farmworker housing, Rogers said.
Commissioner Lisa Janicki said the need for affordable housing for farmworkers is evident, but wasn’t sure if the seasonal model is the best approach.
“I can see the need for it,” she said during the presentation. “It just seems so dumb to have housing you can only be in for so many months.”
While seasonal housing can be eligible for specific government funding, it means legally it can’t be occupied year-round.
On May 24, applicants will be able to address the commissioners in a public hearing, and the commissioners are set to determine on June 14 which proposals to docket.
Guemes Island residents are asking for stricter rules to monitor saltwater intrusion in their wells — a growing problem that renders wells unusable.
Planning and Development Services staff recommended against including this on the docket because amending health code is not in the purview of this process. However, Rogers said staff is working with Guemes residents to find another solution.
Commissioner Peter Browning said the county needs to find a solution for these residents, even if it isn’t through the docketing process.
“Once wells show saline, it never goes back,” he said. “As it creeps in, it will become more and more of a problem for the island.”
“I want to make sure we take a much more aggressive stance on this,” he added.
Existing county code requires annual reports on the salt content in Guemes Island wells, but doing these reports isn’t enforced, said Senior Planner Betsy Stevenson.
“As we have built our staff back up, we may be able to look at these things again,” she said.
Staff also recommended against approving a proposal that would allow for complete replacement of residential buildings without requiring a new critical areas review.
These reviews are crucial to protecting areas such as wetlands or wildlife habitats. Without requiring a review, it wouldn’t be clear what kind of impact construction could have, said Senior Planner Leah Forbes.
Staff recommended deferring a proposal from land developer Bill Sygitowicz to add provisions to county policy for fully contained communities — urban-style communities in rural areas.
Should this proposal be approved, it would not mean a fully contained community would be built. But it would create a process for how to apply, review and approve such communities.
Sygitowicz, through his corporation Skagit Partners, has made this request several times in recent years, but has yet to receive approval.
In December, the commissioners asked the county Growth Management Act Steering Committee to consider the impacts of fully contained communities on population growth. The decision, however, came after the July 1 deadline for submission for proposals to be included in the 2022 docket.
For that reason, Rogers said staff are recommending this item be deferred until the committee has weighed in.
She said docketing is being recommended for a zoning change near Bertelsen Farms off Starbird Lane so staff can study the potential impacts of allowing more activity on about 69 acres of rural land. The applicant wants permission for a restaurant, campgrounds and outdoor recreational activities.
More information on each of the 2022 proposals is available at skagitcounty.net/2022cpa.
