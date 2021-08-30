Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
MOUNT VERNON — In response to rising COVID-19 case numbers, Skagit County Superior Court is again limiting its operations, including canceling jury trials for at least a month.
“In light of the (case) numbers and where they’ve been, we’ve decided it would be prudent, to protect the safety of everyone,” Skagit County Superior Court Presiding Judge Laura Riquelme said.
In an administrative order signed Thursday, Riquelme ordered that jury trials, whether civil or criminal, be canceled until at least Sept. 27.
“Although courts are exempted from the Governor’s directive, nonetheless the court intends to honor the intent of said directive by taking actions to reduce opportunities for transmission of the COVID-19 virus within the court system,” the order reads.
It is not the first time Skagit County Superior Court has had to pause some of its functions during the pandemic.
Still, since reopening for jury trials April 5, it has able to hold several trials. It has done so while abiding by health and safety protocols, which have included putting together a courtroom big enough to allow for required physical distancing.
Even after trials resumed and Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide mask mandate was lifted, trials in Skagit County proceeded cautiously, with anyone in the courtroom being required to wear masks and abide by physical distancing.
“People are in courtrooms for such a long period of time sometimes,” Riquelme said. “It’s not like a grocery store.”
Riquelme hopes the court can fully resume operations soon.
“We really do hope to get back to them soon,” she said of trials. “It’s important work and we thought we were making good progress on the backlog (caused by COVID-19 closures.) Hopefully this is just a little blip and we can resume soon.”
