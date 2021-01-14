MOUNT VERNON — Wednesday marked a first for Skagit County Superior Court: the first time two new judges have been sworn in together.
Elizabeth Neidzwski, formerly a lawyer in the Skagit County Public Defender's Office, and former Skagit County District Court Judge Tom Verge took their oaths of office at the Skagit County Courthouse.
Neidzwski was elected in November, while Verge ran unopposed.
"I have no doubt that you're both going to do just what you pledged to do today," Presiding Judge Laura Riquelme said after the new judges took their oaths.
Neidzwski and Verge are replacing former judges David Svaren and Dave Needy, respectively. Svaren and Needy retired at the end of terms.
About 100 people tuned into the ceremony on Zoom, while a small group — mostly the judges' spouses and children — attended the event in person.
"I want to make the world a better place for you guys to grow up in," Neidzwski said to her young children. "I'm so humbled to be here and I promise to do my best to live up to the responsibility this community has placed before me."
Neidzwski was sworn into office by state Court of Appeals Division I Judge Cecily Hazelrigg, whom Neidzwski worked with in the Public Defender's Office.
Verge, a former Skagit County prosecuting attorney, was sworn in by state Supreme Court Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis, whom Verge knew from his time working in the Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
“No one gets here to Superior Court without a lot of help from their community,” Verge said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.