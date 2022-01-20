The Skagit County Board of Commissioners agreed Thursday to suspend a study on the potential impacts of allowing urban development in some rural areas, after receiving negative feedback from the public and several city councils.
Study on the potential impacts of these fully contained communities — communities that are similar in density and makeup to cities — may be reinstated if approved by a county planning committee.
Residents flooded the inboxes of the commissioners with opposition to such development, saying these communities threaten the region's valuable agricultural and environmental resources. The county received 787 written comments, with all but a handful opposed to such development.
"The way you feel about Skagit, the place you call home, is clear," Commissioner Peter Browning said at Thursday's meeting.
However, he said the county as a whole needs to start having thoughtful conversations about accommodating the next decade of population growth if it isn't interested in considering fully contained communities.
City elected officials, meanwhile, said the county failed to get approval from the Growth Management Act Steering Committee before allowing the study into the potential impacts of fully contained communities to go forward in November.
This committee was formed in 2002, as part of an agreement between the cities and county that aimed to give city governments a voice in countywide decisions on planning and land use.
Discussions about fully contained communities arose after developer Bill Sygitowicz asked the county to consider altering its planning policies to allow for such developments.
In documentation submitted to the county, Skagit Partners — a company started by Sygitowicz — describes fully contained communities as way to address a shortage of housing in the region.
Adding a large number of new homes at a variety of prices would reduce tension in tight housing and rental markets, while helping the county accommodate growth.
The study into the potential impacts of these developments was to be funded by Sygitowicz and Skagit Partners.
Even if county planning policy is changed to allow for fully contained communities, specific developments would still undergo a public review process at the county level before being approved.
In a presentation to the commissioners Thursday, Will Honea, a civil prosecutor with the county, said he believes the public misunderstood what the commissioners were considering.
The county's intent, he said, was to have a discussion with the steering committee “with the benefit of that data and analysis the study would ostensibly provide.”
However, he acknowledged that wasn't made clear to the public and to cities within the county.
Honea said the decision to study the potential impacts of fully contained communities doesn't violate the terms of the 2002 agreement, but does go against the spirit of cooperation the agreement intended to create.
“Major proposals cannot and do not go forward without extensive public process, which has not happened yet," he said.
Going forward, Skagit Partners will need to seek approval from the committee before the study can proceed. This committee meets quarterly, and preparing an application for the committee is a lengthy process, Browning said.
