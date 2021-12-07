Skagit County selected a partner Monday for electrical work on the long-planned battery-powered Guemes Island Ferry.
This is a significant step toward replacement of the existing 42-year-old diesel ferry, said Rachel Rowe, ferry divisions manager for the county.
The new ferry is expected to be completed in 2025.
Canal Marine will be working to ensure the electrical systems on the vessel and shore will be compatible, Rowe said.
Being able to bring in Canal Marine came as a result of House Bill 1502 — state legislative action specifically targeted at addressing a crucial problem in putting projects such as the Guemes ferry out to bid.
Because the shoreside infrastructure and the ferry itself are considered two separate projects, the standard process for bidding could have resulted in the two projects being handled by two companies that may not build compatible systems.
County Commissioner Lisa Janicki said if the county had to use the traditional method for bids — contracting with the lowest responsible bidder — it couldn't have ensured the two systems would have been compatible.
Janicki thanked legislators for their swift action on this issue, adding such technology as electric ferries requires a new way of thinking.
“It gave us a path forward that didn't exist before the legislative session,” she said.
The county has been working on replacing the aging diesel ferry with an all-electric vessel since about August 2017, and has been working on its design with marine engineering firm Glosten.
