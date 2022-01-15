Skagit County leadership will embark this year on a strategic planning process that will likely result in cuts to departments and services.
The three county commissioners said they see this as an opportunity to look at the kinds of services the county provides, and to find ways to cut government spending after two years of budgets that relied heavily on millions of dollars from general fund reserves.
A strategic plan is a high-level illustration of goals and objectives countywide — and a chance to hone in on the core responsibilities of government, according to Deputy County Administrator Kayla Schott-Bresler.
The commissioners will start discussions this month, and expect the process to take six months, she said.
Commissioner Ron Wesen said he’s not ready to commit to cuts in any particular department, adding he’s waiting to hear from individual department leadership and the public.
“The budget is the driving point behind it, but good business management is having that review every so often,” he said. “I think it helps staff to understand where the leadership wants to go.”
Property taxes, the largest revenue generator for the county, can only increase 1% annually, according to state law. This limits the county’s ability to keep up with rising costs, especially during a period of high inflation, Wesen said.
“The reality is we will be leaner because we’ll have less money (to spend),” he said. “We’re expecting less revenue and we’re going to have to make tough choices on what gets funded and what doesn’t.”
At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed responsibilities and expectations of county government departments such as Public Health.
Commissioner Lisa Janicki said the county has invested heavily in expanding COVID-19 data analysis, testing and vaccination in the Public Health department, and she doesn’t see those funding priorities going away any time soon. This reality should be reflected in a strategic plan, she said.
“We can see what can happen when we’re not staffed to be very responsive,” Janicki said.
Similarly, the plan needs to outline goals for diversity, equity and environmentally friendly investment — places Janicki believes government can set an example for others.
Wesen said as he begins to consider how the county can cut costs, he is looking to nonprofit community partners.
Organizations such as Community Action of Skagit County, Friendship House and Catholic Community Services have proven valuable in addressing homelessness, poverty, affordable housing and behavioral health needs, in a way that’s more nimble and efficient than government could ever be, he said.
Rather than duplicating services, he wants to offer funding to agencies with proven track records.
Commissioner Peter Browning said the county has yet to reach out to nonprofit leaders regarding broader partnerships, but expects they will contribute to the discussion as the strategic plan comes together.
And while the infusion of $25 million in federal pandemic relief funding via the American Rescue Plan Act is paying for a number of new or continuing programs related to COVID-19, Browning said this money is restricted in how it can be used.
Much of the county’s spending is restricted in a similar way.
About 72% of the county’s general fund expenditures go to law and justice, and many of the programs under that umbrella are legally mandated, Wesen said. Also, much of the operations of Public Works is funded by the county road fund, with money raised dedicated to street maintenance.
Janicki said she expects the strategic planning process will involve conversations about what law and justice spending is necessary.
Though salaries and benefits make up the majority of the budget, finding efficiencies doesn’t necessarily mean there will be layoffs, according to the commissioners.
Browning said there are several employees nearing retirement, and when they leave the commissioners will have to weigh whether these positions need to be refilled.
“We should really be forced to justify having that job refilled,” he said. “Can we do without that one extra person?”
The commissioners are also looking at software improvements for the Planning Department, which should reduce the amount of staff time needed in the permitting process, he said.
Realistically, Janicki said a tight labor market means the county likely won’t be able to fill some of these positions, because the public sector can’t match private salaries.
The county is seeking to contract with a facilitator, which will be responsible for setting the agenda for these strategic plan discussions.
