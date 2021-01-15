Skagit County Public Health expects to receive 1,000 more doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine early next week.
The additional doses will put the county one step closer to finishing vaccinations for those in Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan, county spokesperson Laura Han said.
“We are confident that we have enough (vaccine) to move to the next phase on Jan. 26,” she said.
On Jan. 26, the county plans to open a vaccination site at the Skagit County Fairgrounds and start vaccinations for Phase 1B tier 1, which includes those 70 and older and those 50 and older who live in multigenerational households.
The county said it plans to begin scheduling appointments on Wednesday for Phase 1B tier 1 vaccinations.
Though the county has received fewer vaccine doses from the state than neighboring counties, Han said the county is on track to finish Phase 1A vaccinations in part due to the generosity of other counties.
“We were very fortunate to have the cooperation and help from partners in Island County,” she said.
Meanwhile, area medical providers have placed their own orders for COVID-19 vaccines, and pharmacies have been working to vaccinate residents and staff at long-term care facilities, Han said.
She said 5,328 people in Skagit County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, roughly 4% of the county’s population.
Han said the county plans to provide an update on the total number of vaccinations each Friday on its website.
“Our vaccine team is working on a way to better capture these numbers and make them accessible to everyone,” she said.
As of Friday, Skagit County remained in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery Plan.
Under the plan, Skagit is partnered with Whatcom, Island and San Juan counties and will move forward to Phase 2 when the region satisfies four metrics relating to COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
In an update Friday from the state Department of Health, the North region was meeting two of four metrics.
During Phase 1, indoor dining is prohibited and indoor gatherings banned. Gyms are limited to appointment-only and to one customer per 500 square feet, and bowling alleys and other entertainment facilities are restricted to private parties of individual households of no more than six people.
