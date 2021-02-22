Skagit County Public Health registered 600 people for COVID-19 vaccination appointments this week in anticipation of a delivery after going three weeks with no new first doses.
Meanwhile, Skagit Regional Health expects 1,170 first doses this week at its Mount Vernon clinic, which it will use to chip away at its 58,000-person waitlist, according to a spokesperson.
Winter weather in much of the country delayed vaccine shipments this week. While providers are usually told Friday or Saturday how many doses they should expect in the coming week, many were not informed until Monday.
County spokesperson Laura Han said appointments became available online at noon, and all 600 were claimed in less than an hour.
She said the county’s vaccination clinic at the Skagit County Fairgrounds also received all its requested second doses of the vaccine, meaning anyone scheduled to complete their vaccinations will be able to do so.
The state remains in Phase 1B-Tier 1 of the vaccine rollout, meaning those age 65 or older and those 50 or older who live in a multigenerational home are eligible.
A portion of the doses coming this week are reserved for home health care workers, Han said.
The county-run COVID-19 testing site, also located at the fairgrounds, will no longer offer tests on Saturdays, due to few showing up to be tested, Han said.
Going forward, testing will be available Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., until the site closes permanently March 13.
