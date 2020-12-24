The newly-approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is headed to Skagit County.
The state Department of Health announced Wednesday that 400 doses were being shipped to the county as part of 172,750 doses of the two current vaccines that are being distributed in the state this week.
Most went to 220 sites in 37 counties, including Skagit. Others went to long-term care facilities and 14 tribes and urban Indian health programs.
Danica Sessions, community health coordinator with Skagit County Public Health, said Wednesday afternoon it was not known when the doses of the Moderna vaccine would arrive or where they would be administered.
Last week, Skagit County received 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
As of Wednesday morning, about 350 health care workers affiliated with Skagit Regional Health had received vaccinations. About 2,500 of the providers employees are eligible to receive vaccinations under the state's 1A classification, which includes high-risk health care workers and first responders.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Moderna vaccine last weekend for emergency use. It requires two doses given 28 days apart and clinical trial data shows it to be about 94% effective, according to the state Department of Health.
The Associated Press reported last week that U.S. officials were planning an initial shipment of nearly six million Moderna doses. The vaccine needs to be stored in a freezer, but not the ultra-cold required for Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine.
Through Wednesday, the county had recorded 2,888 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The county has reported 33 deaths from the disease.
