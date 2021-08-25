Skagit County will reopen its COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at the Skagit County Fairgrounds on Aug. 30.
This site is being reopened because of sharp increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as well as pending state vaccine mandates that may increase the demand for vaccinations.
Tests and vaccinations will be available 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at the fairgrounds' south entrance, 501 Taylor St., Mount Vernon, according to a news release from the county. The tests and vaccinations will be free.
“We understand that this decision to reopen the Fairgrounds site may seem like we are moving backwards to some, but this decision is a sign of our county’s strength and endurance,” county Public Health Director Jennifer Johnson said in the release.
The fact that her department can reopen the site in response to need is a testament to its ability to act quickly and effectively, she said.
County leadership anticipates growing interest in the vaccine because of rising case numbers, Monday’s full U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the Pfizer vaccine, state vaccine mandates on school and health care workers and the possibility of administering booster shots.
The county is reporting 434.6 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the prior two weeks, which is about as high as this metric has been, Johnson said at a Monday meeting.
The site will be closed Sept. 6 for Labor Day and on Sept. 10 for a Bike MS fundraiser that will utilize the fairgrounds, according to the release.
With the reopening of this site, most of Public Health's mobile testing and pop-up vaccination efforts will be suspended, the release states.
